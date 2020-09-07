ADAMANT Messenger Price Up 0.4% This Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $723,305.32 and $10,261.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,101,014 coins and its circulating supply is 84,959,004 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

