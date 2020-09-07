Aeron Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $307,393.35 and approximately $9,194.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

