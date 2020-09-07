Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 595,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

