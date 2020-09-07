Alphacat Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,554.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $906,720.51 and approximately $41,554.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.01614211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00167419 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

