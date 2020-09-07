Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $56.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Ambarella reported sales of $67.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $215.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.72 million to $219.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.17 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $260.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 921,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,449. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.