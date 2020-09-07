Amon (AMN) Hits One Day Volume of $3,134.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,134.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.42 or 0.05346524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051756 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

