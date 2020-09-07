Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million

Analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.75 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $28.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 1,571,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,833. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $17,748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

