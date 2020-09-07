Analysts Anticipate Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ellington Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 184,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,468. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $543.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 720,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,095,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 195,911 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,907,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 616,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

