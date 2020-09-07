Analysts Anticipate Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ellington Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 184,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,468. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $543.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 720,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,095,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 195,911 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,907,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 616,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.