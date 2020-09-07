Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $261.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.20 million and the lowest is $235.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 64.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

