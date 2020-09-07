Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $51.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $194.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.97 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $185.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

