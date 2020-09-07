Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,156 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

