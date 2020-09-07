Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $57.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.83 million. Tilray posted sales of $51.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $228.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $234.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $367.52 million, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $444.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,028. The company has a market capitalization of $752.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.92. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 984,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,579. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tilray by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tilray by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tilray by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

