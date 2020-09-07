Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$7.16

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.06. 3,626,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,881. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.