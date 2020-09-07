Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$7.16

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.06. 3,626,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,881. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.