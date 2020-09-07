Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.35 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $48.66 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinsuper, ABCC and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.79 or 0.05342431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051855 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitMax, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, ABCC, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Bgogo, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, Bittrex and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.