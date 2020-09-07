Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 47.4% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $62,243.27 and approximately $97,540.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,304.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.44 or 0.03458936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.44 or 0.02226489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00469477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00780230 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00574518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,354,836 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,292 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

