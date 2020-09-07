Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Atonomi has a market cap of $246,365.36 and approximately $79.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.42 or 0.05346524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051756 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

