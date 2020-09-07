AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVEVF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

