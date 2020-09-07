AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

