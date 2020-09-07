Benz (BENZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $730.60 and $175.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benz has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

