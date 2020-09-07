BidiPass Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

