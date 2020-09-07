BitBall (BTB) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BitBall has a total market cap of $828,727.01 and $573,550.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,360.21 or 1.00577207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00200563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.