Bitcoin Plus Hits One Day Volume of $43,406.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $469,562.07 and approximately $43,406.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00031232 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004542 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000519 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,109 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

