Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.11 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $504,486.71 and approximately $3,946.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00567463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00081309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00062342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

