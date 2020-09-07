BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $510,042.62

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $510,042.62 and $31,586.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00568871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00081054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00062051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,751,060,200 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Crex24, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.