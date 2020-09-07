BitNewChain Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $3.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00776504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

