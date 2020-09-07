Blacer Coin (BLCR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00440135 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000562 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

