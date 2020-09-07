Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00440135 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000562 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

