Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $236,451.06 and $312.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059941 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

