BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $739,282.53

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $739,282.53 and $65,812.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,203.42 or 0.99330154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00200372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,791 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

