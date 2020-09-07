Bottos Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $314,828.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.05316883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, LBank, IDEX, Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.