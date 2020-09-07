Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 18,099.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569,583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $43,006,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,292 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 878.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 18,723,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,176. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

