Brokerages Anticipate Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENI.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
ENI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,904. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
