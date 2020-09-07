Brokerages Anticipate Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ENI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in ENI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,685,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,904. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.