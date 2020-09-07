Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $663.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 3,673,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

