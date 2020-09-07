Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce sales of $45.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.96 million to $47.42 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $47.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $179.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.28 million to $187.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $194.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.