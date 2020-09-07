Brokerages Expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.25 Million

Analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to report sales of $101.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.39 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $202.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year sales of $473.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $474.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $538.36 million, with estimates ranging from $519.42 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Newpark Resources by 11,380.8% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 525,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 520,444 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $172.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.