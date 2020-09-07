Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $82.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.74 million to $85.51 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $68.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $320.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.65 million to $327.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.77 million, with estimates ranging from $329.71 million to $353.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $69,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 794,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.