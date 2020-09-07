Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.35 Million

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce $130.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $132.06 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $127.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $460.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.14 million to $463.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $557.84 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $612.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 311.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,040 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.59. 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $252.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.