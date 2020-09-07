Brokerages Set British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) PT at $50.00

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 2,402,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,237. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

