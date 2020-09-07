Brokerages Set British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) PT at $50.00

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE BTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 2,402,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,237. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
