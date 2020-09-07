Brokerages Set KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT at $4.25

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSHB. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 596,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

