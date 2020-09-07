Brokerages Set KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT at $4.25

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.
Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 596,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.07. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.
