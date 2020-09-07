Brokerages Set KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT at $4.25

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 596,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.07. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

