Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 174.33

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.33 ($2.28).

SRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Serco Group news, insider Dame Sue Owen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Serco Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 139.10 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

