Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444,284 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,129,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,260,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,165,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 4,527,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.73. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

