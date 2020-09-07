Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.64 Million

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $32.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.46 million and the highest is $32.74 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $25.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $132.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $135.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 100,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

