Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 76,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.33. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

