Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $118.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.47 million and the highest is $122.70 million. Coherus Biosciences reported sales of $111.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $488.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.60 million to $510.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.87 million, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 747,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.