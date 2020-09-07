ColossusXT Market Cap Tops $3.60 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $3,089.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,309,918,265 coins and its circulating supply is 12,268,876,438 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.