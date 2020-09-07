Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Koninklijke KPN (NASDAQ:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.16 billion 1.79 $701.12 million N/A N/A ATN International $438.72 million 2.06 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -514.64

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A ATN International -1.04% 0.52% 0.37%

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Koninklijke KPN and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 3 0 2.75 ATN International 0 2 1 0 2.33

ATN International has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATN International beats Koninklijke KPN on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

