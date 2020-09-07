Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report sales of $209.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.36 million. Cree reported sales of $242.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $888.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.00 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.20 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 1,273,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

