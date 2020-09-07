Critical Analysis: PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) vs. BOK Financial (NYSE:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 17.26% 7.65% 0.85% PNC Financial Services Group 35.52% 5.78% 0.67%

This table compares BOK Financial and PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.84 $500.76 million $7.16 8.14 PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.22 $5.37 billion $11.39 9.93

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BOK Financial and PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 PNC Financial Services Group 2 9 5 0 2.19

BOK Financial presently has a consensus price target of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Risk and Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats BOK Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

